Yosemite, Buried Under Several Feet of Snow, Remains Closed Indefinitely

By NBC Bay Area staff

Significant snowfall at Yosemite National Park.
Yosemite National Park

Yosemite National Park remains closed indefinitely as crews work to clear several feet of snow that has piled up over the past several days, the park announced Tuesday.

The park, which has been closed since Saturday, said snow is up to 15 feet deep in some areas.

Crews have been working on restoring critical services to get the park back open safely.

People hoping to visit the park should check the Yosemite National Park website and its social media pages for the latest updates.

