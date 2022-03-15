Ukraine

Zelenskyy Asks Europe for More Weapons

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also appealed for a full trade embargo on Russia, saying sanctions have not been enough to counter the Russian advance

In this image from video, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks in Kyiv, Ukraine on Tuesday, March 15, 2022
Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP

Ukraine’s president told northern European leaders Tuesday that they could “help yourself by helping us,” as he appealed for more weapons to counter Russia’s invasion of his country.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, speaking to leaders of the Joint Expeditionary Force via videolink, said the Ukrainian military is rapidly using up weapons and other hardware that western nations have shipped to his country.

He also appealed for a full trade embargo on Russia, saying sanctions have not been enough to counter the Russian advance.

“We have to acknowledge Russia as a rogue state and there has to be a trade embargo with Russia,” Zelenskyy said. “This is something that we need and you need as well, just like the rest of the world, to make sure there is peace in Europe and Ukraine.”

Zelenskyy also repeated his frustration with NATO over its refusal to implement a no-fly zone over Ukraine as he addressed JEF leaders meeting Tuesday in London.

The United Kingdom-led JEF is a grouping of 10 north Atlantic countries designed to react quickly to international crises. It includes NATO members such as Britain and the Baltic states, as well as non-NATO countries such as Sweden and Finland.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy received standing ovations on Tuesday while addressing the British Parliament about Russia’s ongoing invasion, which Ukrainian leadership says has left hundreds of civilians dead.

