New Haven Police Officers Rescue Family from Fire

New Haven firefighters rescued family members from a burning home on Sunday morning.

Police said officers were dispatched to a fire on Hall Street around 11:30 a.m. Sunday and officers Jason Bandy and Paul Vitale found a female resident who was crying and frantically told them that members of her family were still inside.

As smoke poured from the front door, Bandy and Vitale went into the house and got the residents out, police said.

“Officers Jason Bandy and Paul Vitale were forced to make a split second decision to enter 158 Hall Street to rescue the remaining residents despite the dangers posed to them for entering a fire scene without protective equipment,” Lt. Stephen Torquati said in a statement, commending the officers quick actions.

Officers Jason Bandy and Paul Vitale were forced to make a split second decision to enter 158 Hall Street to rescue the remaining residents despite the dangers posed to them for entering a fire scene without protective equipment. Lt. Stephen Torquat, New Haven Police

Police said New Haven Fire Department units from headquarters on Grand Avenue as well as the firehouses at East Grand Avenue, Townsend Avenue, Lombard Street, Whitney Avenue and Woodward Avenue all responded and extinguished the fire.