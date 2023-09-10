Face the Facts: Upgrading HVAC systems in Conn. schools as students struggle with hot classrooms

Commissioner Michelle Gilman of the Department of Administrative Services gives us an update on efforts to upgrade HVAC systems in our schools as sweltering heat forced many early dismissals this week.

Mike Hydeck: Windham, West Hartford, Portland, Bethel, Stamford, all school systems struggling with hot classrooms during the September heatwave. We've sent many kids home early in their first week of school. So how is this possible in one of the richest states in the country? Well, the answer is complex. Joining me now is the Commissioner of the Department of Administrative Services Michelle Gilman. Ms. Gilman, welcome. Good to see you. Sorry my hands are so cold. Your office is responsible for distributing grants to try to work on projects like this, including HVAC, so we appreciate you coming on Face the Facts this morning. As we endure the September heat, a new round of grants was just announced from your office. How much was it, and what kind of impact do you expect it to have?

Michelle Gilman: Well, first of all, thank you so much for having me Mike, and really appreciate the opportunity. Our office is really proud to announce a second round of grant opportunities for public school districts to apply for $244 million available to schools to apply for in this next grant application round.

Mike Hydeck: So as we were talking, we didn't know we needed this as badly until the pandemic came, right. Air conditioning has been a problem in Connecticut schools for decades already, but it got ramped up when the pandemic happened. The first round of funding was a little bit challenging. It was I think, $56 million? Is that what you told me before we came on TV today? And the application process was a little clunky by the opinions of some of the school systems. Has that been ironed out? Where are we with it right now? And how do you feel about it?

Michelle Gilman: Absolutely. So previously, during the pandemic, the governor with support of the congressional delegation, our legislative partners, had released about $165 million to our school districts to support HVAC upgrades during the pandemic. And then through additional legislative changes, we had the opportunity for this new air quality grant program. So with the balance of getting that grant funding out the door last year and a balanced approach so that our schools could start making the improvements, and then getting that money implemented, we rolled out the first pilot application and grant funding last year. So $56 million went to well over 20 school districts across the state for them to begin these projects. Many of them were also retroactive in nature. And now we have this opportunity with $244 million to launch the second round. So we're really encouraging all school districts across our state who have needs for heating, cooling and other renovation and issues around air quality to consider applying for this program.

Mike Hydeck: So some of the criticisms in round one were like, wow, this is a super long application. And if one comma is out of place, we get rejected. Is that the case and do you think it's been smoothed out since then? Like, case in point, the superintendent of Bethel is the one who had a problem with it. She she talked to a CT insider about it, had a lot of quotes. How do you feel about that? And has it progressed, do you think?

Michelle Gilman: By and large, we've worked with all the school districts that may have been denied in the first round to offer suggestions going forward as they apply for this second round. So we expect based on some changes that we've made in our application process and working with our other state agency partners at Department of Public Health, Department of Education and others, that we will have a very smooth process, we've been working closely with our union partners as well, who represent school staff and other staff across the state, really to hear the feedback about how to make this process easier going forward. One of the challenges we experienced in rolling this program out quickly last year is we found many school districts did not have time to provide cost estimates on the projects. So we are hoping now with additional time and those those demands through the application process not having changed that they'll have been able to do some of that behind the scenes work. And they'll be successful in receiving this funding.

Mike Hydeck: So one of the people who was critical in the first round was the CEO of the Connecticut Conference Municipalities Joe DeLonge. I talked to him last night he had this to say about how he feels thing going forward. He said, "The administration is sometimes difficult generally. But she's a good Commissioner. She's always been willing to help towns directly with the process." And he believes that he's optimistic about it. "Michelle is trying really hard. She's collaborative, not combative. And from my perspective, it's been a breath of fresh air." So at least you have some support moving forward as you kind of try to implement this round. So one of the other criticisms was and I don't know if this is valid or not, you can tell me, that some of the poorer towns seem to be left behind. The richer towns in Connecticut were able to get approved for funding quickly. Is that a paperwork thing? How do you feel about that criticism?

Michelle Gilman: So we saw communities from Bridgeport, Waterbury and Stamford and other communities that were larger urban communities to some of our rural and regional school districts receive funding. So what we are very focused on is ensuring that we have equal opportunity for all of our school district districts across the state. However, we will be communicating very specifically as well and reminding our alliance school districts, those districts that are in distressed communities, or where air quality is particularly a problem for young people, for seniors and others, particularly given the hot weeks that we've had, especially this past week with our schools. So we'll be doing a great deal of outreach, again, with our legislative and union partners and others on the ground to ensure that everyone is aware of this opportunity, the need for some local funding, the opportunity for federal funds that they have received through the art program and their own communities to be able to use that towards their local match.

Mike Hydeck: One of the things that Connecticut has been known for in years past, it's the school systems' responsibility to take care of roofs and HVAC. Should that shift? Should that be a state responsibility? Or do you believe it should still be on the cities and towns?

Michelle Gilman: We're a state that really, I think prides ourself in local control, but also ensuring that the state supports our municipalities where appropriate. So through the legislature's air quality task force, I think that dialogue will likely continue this year, during the course of the legislative session and in advance as to how we can continue to support our school districts around those issues of air quality, especially coming out of the pandemic. What are the appropriate heating and cooling levels for schools? What is the universal measure for air quality moving forward to ensure again, appropriate levels for all of our schools regardless of the community which those schools are in.

Mike Hydeck: Commissioner Gilman, we have to leave it there. Thanks so much for joining us on Face the Facts this morning.

Michelle Gilman: Thanks so much, Mike.