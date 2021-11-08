Gov. Lamont Shows Intent to Run For Re-Election in 2022

Governor Ned Lamont filed paperwork Monday to begin the process of running for re-election next year.

Even though Lamont has filed paperwork to begin the process of running for re-election, this isn't him actually announcing his re-election bid.

Much of Lamont’s time as Connecticut’s 89th governor has been spent dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. The state’s first positive case was announced on March 8, 2020, a little more than a year after he had begun his first term on Jan. 9, 2019.

While Lamont, 67, received praise from Democrats and Republicans during the height of the pandemic for how he was handling the crisis, more recently Lamont has been dubbed “King Ned” by critics who oppose the continued extension of his emergency authority. Lamont has also been the target of parents who are angry about mandatory mask-wearing in schools.

A wealthy former businessman from Greenwich, Lamont spent about $15.8 million of his own money to win the Democratic nomination and ultimately the 2018 general election.

The Democratic governor has held office since 2018 when he defeated Republican candidate Bob Stefanowski of Madison by more than 44,000 votes.

Stefanowski and former House Minority Leader Themis Klarides of Derby are among Lamont’s possible GOP rivals. Both possible contenders have said that Republican wins in the recent municipal elections could mean opportunity for the GOP in 2022, when statewide and legislative races are up for grabs.

Former Gov. M. Jodi Rell and Lt. Gov. Michael Fedele, who left office in 2011, were the last Republicans to hold statewide office, while the Democrats have maintained control of the General Assembly for years.

In his candidate committee registration form, Lamont said that Eloisa Melendez will be the campaign's treasurer.