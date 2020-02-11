Hearing to be Held on Sports Betting in Connecticut

Americans have legally wagered more than $10 billion on sports since the Supreme Court repealed a federal ban in 2018. It's legal in neighboring states.

On Tuesday, state legislators will discuss a new bill to legalize sports betting in Connecticut.

There is an information hearing scheduled at the Capitol about the bill that would “authorize the Mashantucket Pequot tribe and the Mohegan Tribe of Indians of Connecticut to conduct sports wagering on Indian lands, online sports wagering and online casino gaming, subject to new or amended agreements with the tribes,” according to the text of the proposed bill.

Connecticut's tribal casinos want exclusivity when it comes to sports betting.

In his State of the State address last week, Governor Ned Lamont said he wants a responsible sports betting platform that promotes economic growth for Connecticut and is fair to our tribal partners.

During his address to the General assembly last week, Gov. Lamont also said he wants to work to ensure Connecticut isn’t left behind as our neighboring states continue to move forward.

Rhode Island, New Jersey, New York, New Hampshire and Pennsylvania, all have passed legislation approving it.