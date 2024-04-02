Joe Biden, Donald Trump win presidential primaries in Connecticut

President Joe Biden and former president Donald Trump have won the Connecticut presidential primaries, NBC News projects.

Biden and Trump were both expected to easily win the primaries and add to their delegate hauls for their party conventions this summer.

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley dropped out of the 2024 presidential race last month after losing every state but Vermont in Super Tuesday's primary contests.

New York, Rhode Island and Wisconsin also had their presidential primaries on Tuesday.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

This year, Connecticut's Presidential Preference Primary was moved up to the first Tuesday of April. This was the first election to feature four days of early voting.

All four states voting Tuesday have multiple candidates on the ballot, and three of them also have an option to vote for “uncommitted” or “uninstructed delegate.” Biden has faced opposition from activists encouraging Democrats to vote against Biden to send a message of disapproval for his handling of the war between Israel and Hamas.

Biden and the Democratic National Committee have outpaced Trump and the Republicans in fundraising. Biden claimed the largest single-event fundraising record last week when he took in $26 million at a star-studded New York event last week with big names from the entertainment world teamed up with the president and his Democratic predecessors, Barack Obama and Bill Clinton.

Trump is looking to one-up his rival with a fundraiser in Palm Beach, Florida, this weekend that he hopes will bring in $33 million.

Voter turnout was slow in Connecticut, where early voting was held for the first time in state history. Secretary of the State Stephanie Thomas said turnout was only 1% to 2% in some communities by 11 a.m., while it was 4% in Stamford, one of the state’s larger cities.

“What we have been hearing on the ground from people over the last few weeks is that this isn’t a competitive primary,” she said about the low numbers.