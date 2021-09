New Haven Director of Public Health Maritza Bond is expected to announce a statewide exploratory effort on Wednesday afternoon.

According to officials, Bond is planning to announce her exploratory committee for statewide office for the upcoming 2022 election season.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The announcement is expected to be made at New Haven's Criscuolo Park, near the Fair Haven neighborhood where Bond grew up, officials said.

It is expected to begin at 1 p.m.