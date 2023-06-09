‘No person is above the law': Conn. delegation responds to Trump indictment

Multiple Connecticut delegates are responding to the news of former President Donald Trump's indictment.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal said that "no person is above the law," and Trump should be punished because it doesn't matter how powerful a person is.

"A grand jury has decided to charge former President Trump after an intensive investigation lasting many months. Our justice system has an obligation to pursue the facts and law wherever they lead. Former President Trump will have the same rights as any criminal defendant and the justice system will presume him innocent until proven guilty.”

Representative Jim Himes (D-4th District) also issued a statement about the indictment, calling it a serious matter.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

“Having been a Member of the House Intelligence Committee for more than10 years, it is my experience that classified information is generally classified for a good reason, namely that the unauthorized disclosure of information can compromise sources and methods, damage our national security, and cost lives. For that reason, the removal of classified material from a secure space is an exceptionally serious matter, made all the more serious if the individual responsible for its removal does so intentionally and discloses the information to outside individuals."

Rep. Jahana Hayes (D-5th District) released the following statement on social media:

Read my statement on the federal indictment of former President Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/N096Ss8QJh — Jahana Hayes (@RepJahanaHayes) June 9, 2023

Former President Donald Trump described a Pentagon “plan of attack” and shared a classified map related to a military operation, according to a sweeping 37-count felony indictment related to the mishandling of classified documents that was unsealed Friday.