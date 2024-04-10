Parents, child care providers rally at multiple locations across Conn.

Parents and child care providers are rallying at several locations across the state on Wednesday. They are urging state lawmakers to invest more money in early childhood education because they say they are in crisis.

The child care providers say they keep the economy running and they need help.

Child care costs are already astronomical for parents with families paying $17,000 to $23,000 a year. These providers need additional funding so they can pay their staff and offer them benefits.

Right now, because of low pay and little benefits, child care teachers are leaving the industry and without teachers, there is no childcare. That means parents can't work.

“They're saying enough is enough. It's time to really fix this problem. And they're not doing you know, State of Connecticut is not doing enough to try to support them and make sure that childcare exists in Connecticut," said Child Care for Connecticut's Future Director Eva Bermudez Zimmerman.

The State of Connecticut recently had a Blue Ribbon Panel by the governor's request. The panel came out with clear recommendations on how to fix child care with a price tag of more than $2 billion over five years.

Child Care for Connecticut's Future Director supports this proposal and wants legislators to pass it.

Last week, legislators said they are not changing the budget, but there is a proposal to create a fund outside of the budget to fund child care. It's unclear how much support that idea has.

The rallies are expected to be held at various locations across Connecticut: