The Trump Administration

The latest news on Donald Trump's presidency
Immigration

Trump Admin Plans to Block Asylum Seekers by Citing Public Health Risk of COVID-19

Citing "potential international threats" from pandemics, the Trump admin announced plans to make public health risk a reason to deny asylum to migrants

In this Saturday, March 21, 2020 file photo, Central American migrants seeking asylum, some wearing protective face masks, return to Mexico via the international bridge at the U.S-Mexico border that joins Ciudad Juarez and El Paso
AP Photo/Christian Chavez

The Trump administration has proposed a new rule that would allow it to deny asylum to immigrants who are deemed a public health risk.

The soon-to-be-published rule would let the Department of Homeland Security and Department of Justice block immigrants from seeking asylum in the U.S. based on "potential international threats from the spread of pandemics," according to a notice announcing it Wednesday.

The rule would apply to immigrants seeking asylum and those seeking "withholding of removal" — a protected immigration status for those who have shown they may well face danger if returned to their home countries, NBC News reports.

The Trump Administration

The latest news on Donald Trump's presidency

2020 Presidential Race 15 mins ago

AP Fact Check: Trump Team Distortions on Biden and Police

Trump administration 2 hours ago

European Teachers, Parents Challenge Trump Claim on Their Schools Reopening

The determination of whether migrants pose a public health risk would be made at the "credible fear" screening — essentially the first interview of the application process to determine an immigrant has a credible fear of returning to their home country — not in immigration court.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

ImmigrationDonald TrumpAsylum
Coronavirus Pandemic CT Reopening Live Blog Feeding Our Families Virtual Food Drive Kids Connection Local NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Stand With Small Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Video
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us