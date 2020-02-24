Public Health Committee Could Vote on Religious Exemptions for Vaccines Today

We could see another crowd in Hartford as the Department of Public Health takes up a bill on childhood vaccinations on Monday.

The Public Health Committee could vote on the vaccination religious exemptions bill. There is a meeting scheduled at 10:30 a.m. on Monday.

Last week, thousands converged upon the LOB to make their opinions heard.

A public hearing that started Wednesday morning lasted 22 hours and some people stayed for the duration to make sure they had an opportunity to speak.

Some who oppose the bill say the state should not be allowed to interfere with someone's belief system. They say the constitution ensures religious freedom and say religious rights should be protected against vaccinations.

"Right now, the bill is not in a good place. I think it's very mean spirited. Potentially we're seeing thousands of kids who would be removed from school systems in six month from now and I don't think that's productive for the state of Connecticut," said Rep. Vincent Candelora, (R) North Branford.

Some who support the bill to remove the religious exemption for public school vaccinations say it's a way to continue protecting against an outbreak of devastating illnesses.

"I remain committed to making sure that we have to protect our children from these illnesses. I have a skewed view about this because I have seen these infections and I've seen the ugly face of these diseases," said Sen. Dr. Saud Anwar, (D) South Windsor.