Today Marks Voter Registration Deadline

We're just one week away from Election Day and a pretty important deadline is now upon us.

Today is the last day to register to vote in Connecticut, but that's not the only important date to keep in mind.

You have multiple options to register to vote including online or in person.

How to Register to Vote Online

If you want to register to vote online, click here.

Scroll down and click Register to Vote.

You can register with your Connecticut driver's license.

In-Person Registration

Today is also the last day you can register to vote in person.

To do so, you can visit your town hall or a DMV.

Same-Day Registration

Another option is same day registration, but it doesn't happen at your polling place. It happens at your town hall.

“You go to town hall and you go to the registrar’s office. You have to have your ID, identification and proof that you live at that residence at that location and they will register you and you vote right there at town hall. It is kind of a last resort and tends to be a little crowded so we urge people to get registered,” said Secretary of the State Denise Merrill.

Absentee Ballot

Hundreds of thousands of people requested an absentee ballot in Connecticut, but a huge portion of them haven't been returned.

Voters are urged to not wait until the last minute.

If you're voting by absentee ballot this year, registrars want to make sure you're doing it correctly.

To fill out your absentee ballot, sign and date the inner envelope before placing it into the outer envelope. Then you can drop it in the mail. You don't need a stamp to mail it.

You must follow a certain set of steps to ensure that your absentee ballot will be counted.

You can also stop by your town hall and drop it in one of the secure ballot drop boxes that are emptied multiple times per day.

President Trump has slammed mail-in voting as riddled with fraud, while telling his supporters that it's perfectly fine to submit absentee ballots in some key swing states. But is there a difference between absentee and mail-in ballots? In the latest episode of our series "The Myth," Chase Cain is debunking this claim.

The sooner you get it back, the sooner your town clerk can process it.

“It’s just the volume. Normally in Connecticut, maybe 5-8% vote absentee and we’re looking at more like 50% and a big turnout to boot so it’s a big volume for us," Merrill added.

Election Day is Tuesday, November 3.