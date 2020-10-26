Key Dates & Deadlines to Make Sure Your Vote Counts

In 2020, there is not just an election day, there seems to be an election season. There are still some important dates coming up that you need to keep track of to make sure your voice is heard and your vote is counted.

Check your voter registration status here.

The first key date is your deadline to register to vote, which is Tuesday, October 27. There are three different ways to register.

You can register online through the Secretary of the State’s website by 11:59 p.m. on the 27th. You can register in-person at your town hall or the DMV by October 27– but be sure to double check the hours those offices are open. The third option is to mail in your registration, but it has to be postmarked by the 27th of October.

If you don’t get yourself registered by October 27, there is one more option for those who meet eligibility requirements and that is Election Day Registration (EDR).

EDR does not happen at your polling place. Instead, it must be done at a designated EDR location in each town.

One of the most important dates to mark on your calendar is Tuesday, November 3 - election day.

The election is a week away and tomorrow is the deadline to register to vote in Connecticut other than election day registration. A record number of Connecticut residents have registered to vote this year.

In Connecticut, it does not matter when your absentee ballot was postmarked. Instead, it must be received by your local town clerk by the time the polls close on November 3 or your vote will not be counted. If you have doubts about your ballot making it on time, drop it off at your town hall. All ballots received by the deadline will be counted, however long that process takes.

Also, beginning October 30 at 5 p.m., cities and towns will have the option of opening the outer envelope of absentee ballots to verify the voter signature on the inner envelope. But that inner envelope cannot be opened - and ballots cannot be counted - until the polls open on election day.

Poll hours on November 3are from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. for in-person voting. Anyone still in line at the polls at 8 p.m. will be allowed to cast a vote.

Locate your polling place here.

