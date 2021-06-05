Transportation Climate Initiative Advocates Rally Outside State Capitol

The battle over protecting Connecticut's climate is still up in the air as Transportation Climate Initiative advocates rallied outside the state Capitol again Saturday.

The legislation would create a carbon cap on transportation emissions in the state, but lawmakers pushed back calling it another tax.

Last night, the governor said the bill would not be part of a budget deal and there wasn't enough support for it. Proponents of the legislation said they are disappointed.

NBC Connecticut

Transportation Climate Initiative proponents rallied outside the state Capitol Friday to encourage lawmakers to pass legislation that would create a carbon cap on transportation emissions. It will likely increase gas taxes - and that’s a point of contention.