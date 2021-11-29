International Space Station

Spacewalk Scheduled for Early Tuesday Morning

By Rachael Jay

Sphere that appears to be Earth from space
Storyblocks

A spacewalk is scheduled for Tuesday morning to switch out a defective antenna on the International Space Station and it will be the 245th spacewalk in the Space Station's history.

Less than a month after docking, two of SpaceX’s Crew-3 are set to head outside of the International Space Station early in the morning for maintenance work.

NASA’s Thomas Marshburn and Kayla Barron will spend over six hours on the project. The antenna in question lost the ability to return signals to Earth but hasn’t impacted daily ISS operations much.

You’ll be able to identify Marshburn by the red stripes on his suit while Barron’s suit will be unmarked.

NASA’s live coverage begins at 5:30 a.m. The astronauts leave the airlock around 7:10 a.m.

Watch live online here.

