Annual Avon Golf Outing Raises Money for Addiction, Mental Health Services

This weekend, hundreds of people will hit the links at the Country Club of Avon for a good cause. The fourth annual Connor Scott Zieky Foundation Golf Outing continues to grow and raise thousands of dollars for addiction treatment and mental health services.

The Zieky family started the outing in honor of their son, Connor, who passed away when he was 27 years old after an accidental drug overdose.

His three brothers want to remind people that this can happen to anyone.

“Since that day, we knew we had a responsibility to try and help other kids that are going through similar issues,” Alex Zieky said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

In four years, the foundation has raised more than $600,000.

The event is set for Saturday, Aug. 13 at the Country Club of Avon. There are still morning tee times available.

You can learn more about the Connor Scott Zieky Foundation by clicking here.

Get the latest news delivered directly to your inbox. Click here to sign up for our breaking news and other newsletters.