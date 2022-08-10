Avon

Annual Avon Golf Outing Raises Money for Addiction, Mental Health Services

By Gabrielle Lucivero

Submitted photo

This weekend, hundreds of people will hit the links at the Country Club of Avon for a good cause. The fourth annual Connor Scott Zieky Foundation Golf Outing continues to grow and raise thousands of dollars for addiction treatment and mental health services.

The Zieky family started the outing in honor of their son, Connor, who passed away when he was 27 years old after an accidental drug overdose.

His three brothers want to remind people that this can happen to anyone.

“Since that day, we knew we had a responsibility to try and help other kids that are going through similar issues,” Alex Zieky said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

In four years, the foundation has raised more than $600,000.

The event is set for Saturday, Aug. 13 at the Country Club of Avon. There are still morning tee times available.

You can learn more about the Connor Scott Zieky Foundation by clicking here.

Sports

Washington State University 14 mins ago

Nick Rolovich Files Wrongful Termination Claim Against Washington State

NBA 50 mins ago

NBA Schedule Release: Latest News, Key Dates for 2022-23 Season

Get the latest news delivered directly to your inbox. Click here to sign up for our breaking news and other newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Avonsportsgolffundraiserscountry club of avon
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts LX News Investigations Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us