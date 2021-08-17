Atlanta Falcons

All Atlanta Falcons Players Now Vaccinated, First NFL Team to Reach 100%

Atlanta becomes the first team able to have all its players not wear masks around the facility and eat and work out together

Falcons Mascot Freddie
Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Atlanta Falcons have become the first NFL team to have all of its players complete COVID-19 vaccinations.

The Falcons opened training camp with more than 90% of their players vaccinated, and they confirmed Monday they reached 100%. The NFL announced the Falcons were the first team to reach 100%.

Meanwhile, defensive end John Cominsky has been placed in the concussion protocol and will miss this week's preseason game at Miami.

Cominsky was injured in the third quarter of Friday night's 23-3 loss to the Tennessee Titans. The third-year player played in 13 games, including two starts, and had 28 tackles and one sack last season.

The Falcons have released linebacker George Obinna and offensive lineman Bryce Hargrove and waived-injured wide receiver J'Mon Moore. The team also has waived defensive lineman John Atkins, cornerback Marcus Murphy and offensive lineman William Sweet.

