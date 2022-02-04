Cheshire's Sabrina Cass Makes Olympic Debut in Beijing

Cheshire is cheering on one of their own at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Sabrina Cass, 19, is competing in the women's moguls freestyle skiing event in Beijing.

Cass, who is skiing for Brazil, made her Olympic debut Thursday in a qualifying run.

Her former classmates in Cheshire and others are supporting her from halfway around the world.

"The entire school, there's such a buzz at the school. Everyone's so excited across the board -- kids, administrators, the athletic department obviously. We're all just so excited," Eileen Wildermann said.

Wildermann was Cass's field hockey coach at Cheshire High School.

"She's very competitive. Incredibly fast. So she stood out really quickly her freshman year," Wildermann said.

Sabrina's drive to make it to the Olympics is no surprise to her former Cheshire teammates as well.

"You could tell she was always very driven and goal-oriented," Ava Pulisciano said. "She knew what she wanted to do, and she was going to go out and do it."

Cass spent much of her high school career splitting time between Cheshire and Park City, Utah, where she did the majority of her training.

Sabrina's mother is a Brazilian citizen and Cass is representing that country in Beijing.

No matter which flag she competes under, those in Cheshire who know her are thrilled to watch her reach her dream of competing in the Olympics.

"For her to just know that the whole community is behind her, Cheshire High School, the town of Cheshire, everyone is so excited and really happy for her," Wildermann said. "We're cheering her on. We're getting up really early to watch and hope she really does well on her next run."

Cass finished 21st in the first qualification run Thursday and did not qualify for the finals. She will have a second chance to qualify Sunday morning. You can watch the event here beginning at 5 a.m. ET Sunday.