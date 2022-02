Kristen Santos, of Fairfield, competed in the women's 500m short track speed skating event at the 2022 Winter Olympics Monday and did not make it out of the quarterfinal.

She was penalized in the fourth quarterfinal after wiping out and taking an opposing skater with her.

Santos, who has made her Olympic debut in Beijing,

started figure skating at 3 years old and was already speedskating at 9.