How Will Kamila Valieva's Court of Arbitration for Sport Hearing Work?

Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva’s right to compete in the women’s event at the Winter Olympics will be decided at an urgent hearing at the Court of Arbitration for Sport, also known as CAS.

At stake is Russia's gold medal in the team event and the 15-year-old star’s right to compete in the women’s individual event starting Tuesday.

If sent home, Valieva would be one of the youngest athletes ever removed from the Olympics for doping.

She had been provisionally suspended on 8 February but challenged the decision, and the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) lifted it the following day.

Her urine sample, showing presence of Trimetazidine, was collected on Dec. 25 last year. But the results were only reported to official bodies on Tuesday.

The International Olympic Committee, International Skating Union and World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) have all launched an appeal with CAS against RUSADA's decision to lift the provisional ban.

NBCLX's Jeremy Berg spoke with the Director General of the Court of Arbitration for Sport, Mattheiu Reeb.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Reeb has been with the CAS since the mid-90's, and one of the many services they provide is setting up a small court of people, a panel of arbitrators, to travel to the Olympic Games.

The CAS travels to the summer and winter games "to provide justice decisions to the participants in the Games within a very short timeframe. 24 hours, that's in the extreme circumstances. But of course, we need to render decisions with which are really within the pace of the Olympic Games so that there's no disruptions," according to Reeb.

How Does the Court of Arbitration of Sport Work?

The Court of Arbitration of Sport provides services every time there is an agreement to use the CAS services. One example Reeb provides is, "if the final instance of that federation renders a decision, it is specified that it can be challenged before the Court of Arbitration for Sport within 21 days. So there is a final recourse to the CAS, which is the the last instance. There's still a possibility then to appeal to the Swiss Supreme Court, which is the Supreme Court of the country, but only for limited grounds."

Reeb continues, "So basically, the CAS decisions are generally final and this system works for all sports. There is no limits. The only restriction is perhaps that we do not provide a service to the non-sport environment, so it's really related to sports. It could be doping, disciplinary, governance, selection, nationality, etc.,. So it's a large scope."

The main reason why something like the Olympics, or a specific league, might want to choose this route, is to speed up the process of going through the typical court legal system.

Reeb says that "this procedure is simplified." He highlights how the CAS can prepare time to schedule, which is more compatible with the needs of the parties, which allows for more flexibility, and an "active participation in the process."

The small court of people, the arbitrators panel, or more commonly known as the judges, are the ones who issue the decisions and can be appointed through different procedures.

These can vary from three in a panel to possibly a sole arbitrator sometimes. It entirely depends on the agreements of the parties.

What Is the Process of a Hearing?

First, the CAS needs an application, which mean's a party that feels they have been affected by any decision or any situation has the right to file an application with the CAS.

Reeb says, "This application then will be transmitted to the other parties or to the interested parties. If they are there, they are. And we offer the other parties of the, we call it, the respondents to file observations in writing. But the next step quickly will be to organize a hearing because we feel that and we know that the participants have no time to really engage in long legal battle, and they may not have legal service available immediately."

There are two divisions in regards to the Olympics. One is the ad hoc division, which is the general division for all cases, and the other is the anti-doping division.

Reeb explains that the example of Valieva, that "the case was not a doping case at the Games. It was performed before the games started in December." This specific case has been submitted to the ad hoc division, which handles cases in a very short time.

After the hearing, there are no more arguments provided, and the panel will reach a final decision.

When Is a Decision Reached After the Hearing?

Reeb says it takes six or seven hours, but perhaps an entire day. It depends on whether the panel is prepared to write down the reasons, for example 10 or 12 pages of arguments, that could require additional time.

If it's incredibly urgent, the panel of arbitrators will issue the decision without ground.

How Common Is Doping Reported to the CAS?

Reeb provides an example similar to Valieva, in Tokyo last year with a Swiss athlete. Alex Wilson had a positive test reported prior to the Summer Olympics Games, and was provisionally suspended by Anti-Doping Switzerland. Soon the suspension was lifted, and he entered in the Games.

Reeb says in response to this, "Now we have World Anti-Doping Agency, the IOC and the federation, which challenged that decision to lift the provisional suspension and ask the CAS ad hoc division to reinstate this problem. The suspension and it, was exactly the same situation. We discovered the facts at the games and it was necessary for us to issue a decision very, very quickly because the competitions were was starting."

"In that case, the suspension was reinstated, but the facts I must specify this were totally different from the facts reported in the case of the Russian skater. But in the situation of Alex Wilson, there was for the panel no doubt that the previous suspension had to be reinstated, and the athlete was then prevented to compete at the Tokyo Games."

Does Age Play a Role in Evaluating the Case(s)?

Reeb says it's a question for the panel of arbitrators to decide, as it "may have an impact on the merits of the case, depending on how the rules of the World Anti-Doping Code can be applied or interpreted."

In response to Valieva's case, "I'm not able to say whether it will play a role or not, but this is something which will be taken into consideration because there are specific rules in the world anti-doping codes. So, but to say now how it will be used and applied, it's impossible.

How Are the Panel Members Selected in this Process? What Are the Discussions Like?

There are six arbitrators present, four of them working remotely, all part of the CAS. They have already been selected on the general list of arbitrators, and must have full legal training. Most are either attorneys' lawyers, judges, law professors in addition to having a sporting background.

Reeb describes the process with the "panel reading the exhibits and so on. Then they will meet together just before the hearing starts to discuss some procedural matters. And then the hearing is conducted. So the president will lead the discussion and we'll give the floor to the parties and so on. And later, the panel will meet for the deliberations."

Reeb continues, "So the three arbitrators may have the same opinion, and it's relatively easy in some situations. You can have also different opinions expressed so one versus two, or sometimes it's happened, but not really at the Games. Generally, it's rather the classic case procedures when we have more time also to explore all the facts and the legal merits. Sometimes we have an opinion expressed, which is different for each arbitrator, so we have three different opinions and then the president will make the decision himself alone."

Do the Athletes Ever Take Part in the Hearings Themselves?

Typically the athletes do not, but that are free to decide whether to attend or not. In the Valieva case, Reeb says he does not know if the Russian skater will attend.

Rebb adds, "Some may want to express themselves to say their view, or want to remain concentrated in the Games."

Reeb mentioned how the legal representation works for the athletes during these hearings.

"Because the time is so short to organize the procedure that, we do have a system. It's a local bar association here. It's a group of sports lawyers based in China able to work in English and some in French, able to represent athletes who need legal service, legal advice."

This is a kind of hotline that the athletes can call if they need potential legal advice, and can have this service provided by local lawyers.

"This is important because we know that there is no time for the athletes or even for full delegations to be prepared legally speaking, and they may need some help. And this assistance is provided free of charge. And it's also a good system to balance the strength at the hearing when we have the big federations represented by professional lawyers and on the other side, the athletes who may not have the the resources to have been to be represented."

Does the CAS Have Further Authority to See If Any Disciplinary Action Must Be Taken?

In specifically in the Valieva case, the CAS is only asked to decide whether the provisional measure or the provisional suspension should be imposed or not. There will not be any other discussions about possible sanctions.

Reeb states in response, "I would say the full sanction, if any, must be imposed that will be sent back to the previous authority, which I think is RUSADA, the Russian Anti-Doping Agency. And then there could be a further appeal by the World Anti-Doping Agency, etc. So this is just one part of the dispute that we will have in some other circumstances in some other cases. The CAS, maybe the final instance and will decide if any suspension, any sanction must be imposed and then it's the end of the process."

Can the Ruling Be Appealed?

In short: yes, any ruling made by the Court Arbitration of Sport can be challenged. It goes to the Supreme Court of Switzerland, and the deadline to appeal is around 30 days.

The Supreme Court would render a decision, which could take a few months.

An athlete could be reinstated until that appeal is heard at the Swiss Supreme Court, but the athlete would have to request a stay of any decision which would affect her or him.

Reeb says, "This is something which is not automatic. It must be requested."

(The CAS is based in Lausanne, Switzerland and the set of laws of the CAS is Switzerland, which explains why it goes to the federal criminal court in Switzerland.)

Reeb explains this further, "Sometimes it looks a bit strange to have an international dispute involving many countries, many participants and nothing to do with Switzerland. And in the end, we go to the Federal Tribunal in Switzerland. Sounds strange, but it's it's a system."

The hearing for Kamila Valieva is scheduled to take place prior to her event on Tuesday. It is expected to be announced Monday whether figure skater Kamila Valieva can compete in the women's individual event at the Beijing Olympics. CAS says a closed-door appeal hearing will start at 8:30 p.m. local time Sunday at a hotel in Beijing.