Madison Native Zach Donohue and Madison Hubbell in Top 3 in Rhythm Dance

Madison native Zach Donohue and his ice dancing partner Madison Hubbell are in the top three after the Rhythm Dance competition on Saturday and have advanced to the Free Dance competition.

The duo were the last ones to skate out of 23 teams and came in third place with a score of 87.13.

Right behind them were USA's Evan Bates and Madison Chock with a score of 84.14.

France's Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron are sitting in first place with a score of 90.83.

Two Team USA Ice Dance Pairs Place Top Five in Rhythm Dance

Donohue and Hubbell and Bates and Chock have advanced to the Ice Dance Free Dance competition and will skate again on Sunday. This is the second program that will determine the medalists.

Donohue started skating at the age of 10. His eyes are on these Olympic Games, but he would like to choreograph skating programs and own an elite skating school once he has retired from competition, according to his Team USA biography.

