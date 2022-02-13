USA Women's Short Track Relay Team Falls Short in 3000m Final

The United States women’s short track speed skating relay team fell short of the podium at the 3000m final Sunday morning, with the Netherlands securing first place and adding another gold medal to its 2022 Olympic collection.

The Netherlands finished in 4:03.409, narrowly besting the Republic of Korea's finish time of 4:03.627. Korea took home the silver medal, while China finished in third and collected the bronze medal with a finish time of 4:03.863. The American skaters placed seventh.

The U.S. was penalized during its run when from Kristen Santos’ changed lanes and was penalized for causing obstruction near Italy’s Arianna Fontana.

As a result, Team USA’s Maame Biney, Kristen Santos, Corinne Stoddard, Julie Letai and Eunice Lee wound up falling short of a podium position.

Group A recap

Team USA raced against the ROC, Poland and Italy in Group A at the 3000m relay finals.

Both the American and ROC skaters were given violations during the race, and Italy finished first with a time of 4:09.688 -- not good enough for a medal in the 3000m relay.

Group B recap

The Netherlands, China, Canada and the Republic of Korea were next up in Group B.

The Netherlands held on tight for a majority of the race, with China right on their tail. The four nations were head-to-head for the entirety of the race, but the Netherlands took the gold. This is the second gold medal for Suzanne Schulting in this event.

The defending champions are the South Koreans who clinched the gold in the 2018 Pyeongchang Games. Italy took the silver and the Netherlands took the bronze.

What an upset for Korea, whose previous gold medal position is now overtaken by the Netherlands, leaving Korea with the silver.

What's the next Olympic speed skating event?

The next medal event will be the men’s and women’s team pursuit finals, which will take place on Tuesday at 1:30 a.m. EST. Watch it here: