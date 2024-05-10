Firefighters rescue driver who went over wall, down embankment in Norwich

Norwich firefighters rescued a driver who went over a retaining wall, then down an embankment and became trapped on Thursday night.

It happened on Summit Street just before 10:30 p.m. on Thursday when a vehicle went over a retaining wall from the parking lot of the Summitwoods Apartments, according to the Norwich Fire Department.

To rescue the driver, firefighters had to stabilize the vehicle that was on its side and supported by trees.

After removing the driver from the vehicle, firefighters used a stokes basket and rope system to lower the patient to paramedics from American Ambulance who brought the person to Backus Hospital.

Photo courtesy of the Norwich Fire Department.

The person was in stable condition, according to the fire department.