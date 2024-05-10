Norwich

Firefighters rescue driver who went over wall, down embankment in Norwich

Vehicle against treets
Norwich Fire Department

Norwich firefighters rescued a driver who went over a retaining wall, then down an embankment and became trapped on Thursday night.

It happened on Summit Street just before 10:30 p.m. on Thursday when a vehicle went over a retaining wall from the parking lot of the Summitwoods Apartments, according to the Norwich Fire Department. 

To rescue the driver, firefighters had to stabilize the vehicle that was on its side and supported by trees. 

After removing the driver from the vehicle, firefighters used a stokes basket and rope system to lower the patient to paramedics from American Ambulance who brought the person to Backus Hospital. 

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.
Photo courtesy of the Norwich Fire Department.

The person was in stable condition, according to the fire department.

This article tagged under:

Norwich
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us