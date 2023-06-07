NFL

Bills QB Josh Allen named ‘Madden NFL 24' cover athlete

Allen is the first Bills player to land on the "Madden" cover

By Max Molski

NBC Universal, Inc.

Josh Allen is the face of the Buffalo Bills, and now he’s the face of the newest “Madden” game.

EA Sports announced Allen as the “Madden NFL 24” cover athlete in its reveal on Wednesday.

Allen is the first player in Bills history to land on a “Madden” cover.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The standard cover features Allen’s hands around the collar of his jersey, while the Deluxe Edition has Allen celebrating with Bills Mafia.

Buffalo drafted Allen with the seventh overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, and he has helped transform the franchise since becoming the team’s full-time starting quarterback. The team made the playoffs in each of the last four seasons and reached one AFC Championship Game.

Sports

Stanley Cup

Who has won the most Stanley Cups? Here's a full list of every NHL champion

NBA Finals

When is Game 3 of the NBA Finals? Here's how to watch, stream Nuggets vs. Heat

Allen’s 2022 season showcased how he is a video-game quarterback in real life. He threw for 4,283 passing yards and 35 touchdowns and bulldozed his way to 762 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground. He led the Bills to a 13-3 record and finished third in NFL MVP voting.

On top of the cover reveal, EA Sports also released a reveal trailer for “Madden NFL 24.”

The game comes out on Aug. 18 and is available for pre-order.

This article tagged under:

NFLBuffalo BillsVideo GamesJosh Allen
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us