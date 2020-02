The NHL game between the St. Louis Blues and Anaheim Ducks was postponed Tuesday night after Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester collapsed on the bench.

Due to the medical emergency involving Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester, tonight’s game will be postponed and made up at a later date. The Ducks and Blues thank you for your understanding. — Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) February 12, 2020

Due to the medical emergency involving Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester, tonight’s game has been postponed and will be made up at a later date. #stlblues — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) February 12, 2020

