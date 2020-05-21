Brooks Koepka Commits to 2020 Travelers Championship

Brooks Koepka, the No. 3-ranked golfer in the world, has committed to play in the 2020 Travelers Championship.

It will be the fifth appearance at the TPC River Highlands for the four-time major champion.

“Brooks has a reputation for consistent success, especially in the biggest events and major championships,” said Travelers Championship Tournament Director Nathan Grube. “He’s played at such a high level, and we’re thrilled to have him compete at TPC River Highlands next month.”

With the addition of Koepka, the Travelers Championship now has five of the Top 10 players in the world in the field for this year's tournament. Koepka joins world No.1 Rory McIlroy, No. 4 Justin Thomas, and Patrick Cantlay and Patrick Reed, who are tied for No. 7 in the world.

Those wanting to watch Koepka and the other top golfers at the Travelers Championship will have to do so on television this year. The PGA Tour has decided tournaments in June will be held without fans on-site, due to COVID-19 concerns.

The Travelers Championship will be held June 25-28. It will be the third tournament to be played on the PGA Tour after the Tour suspended the season in March.