NBA

Bucks Fire Head Coach Mike Budenholzer After First-Round Upset

Budenholzer coached the Bucks to an NBA championship in 2021

By Logan Reardon

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Bucks fire Budenholzer after first-round upset originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Mike Budenholzer will not return to the Milwaukee Bucks next season.

The franchise fired their now-former head coach on Thursday, with ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reporting the news before the organization confirmed it.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Budenholzer served as the Bucks' coach for five seasons, compiling a 271-120 regular season record with 39 playoff wins and an NBA Finals victory in 2021.

The last two seasons since the title ended in disappointment for Milwaukee, though. Budenholzer's squad lost in the second round to the Boston Celtics last season before a 4-1 defeat to the No. 8 seed Miami Heat this season.

The Bucks went 58-24 in the 2022-23 season, posting the best record in the NBA. They became just the fifth No. 1 seed to lose to a No. 8 seed.

Sports

Kentucky Derby 57 mins ago

Lord Miles Scratched From Kentucky Derby and Trainer Suspended After 2 Sudden Horse Deaths

Milwaukee Bucks 1 hour ago

NBA Twitter Explodes After Bucks Fire Mike Budenholzer

Now, Milwaukee will look for a new coach to help Giannis Antetokounmpo and Co. get back to the top of the league. The team has several key free agents this offseason, including Brook Lopez, Jae Crowder, Joe Ingles and Wesley Matthews. Khris Middleton, a three-time All-Star with the Bucks, has a player option to become a free agent.

Three teams are still in the market for a new coach: the Detroit Pistons, Toronto Raptors and now the Bucks. Some of the top available options include former head coaches Nick Nurse, Kenny Atkinson, Mike D'Antoni, James Borrego, Terry Stotts and Frank Vogel.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

NBAMilwaukee BucksGiannis Antetokounmpo
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us