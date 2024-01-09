Shohei Ohtani

California controller pitches tax code change over Shohei Ohtani's Dodgers contract

The contract's structure, which includes deferred payments, led California's controller to request a change in tax code that caps the amount of money deferred.

By Jonathan Lloyd

NBC Universal, Inc.

Deferred payments in Shohei Ohtani's contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers are at the center of a request to Congress by California's top fiscal officer for a change in tax code.

California Controller Malia M. Cohen wants Congress to cap deferred payments, a change designed to ensure the nation's most populous state is owed more money from Ohtani's lucrative contract with his new team.

The request comes four weeks after the two-way star and the Los Angeles Dodgers agreed to a record $700 million, 10-year contract. The agreement contains $680 million in deferred payments due from 2034-43.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

If Ohtani is not living in California at the time he receives the deferred money, he potentially could avoid what currently is the state’s 13.3% income tax and 1.1% payroll tax for State Disability Insurance, the Associated Press reported.

"The contract is structured so that Ohtani will receive $2 million per year and defer the balance approximately 10 years, when he could potentially return to Japan and escape payment of California state income taxes on the deferred amount," Cohen's office said in a statement issued Tuesday.

Shohei Ohtani Jan 5

Shohei Ohtani and Dodgers donating $1 million to support victims of Japan's earthquakes

Los Angeles Dodgers Dec 22, 2023

MLB world reacts as Dodgers commit more than $1 billion to land Yamamoto and Ohtani

Cohen said unlimited deferrals create a top-heavy imbalance in tax structure.

“The current tax system allows for unlimited deferrals for those fortunate enough to be in the highest tax brackets, creating a significant imbalance in the tax structure,” Cohen said in a statement Monday. “The absence of reasonable caps on deferral for the wealthiest individuals exacerbates income inequality and hinders the fair distribution of taxes. I would urge Congress to take immediate and decisive action to rectify this imbalance.”

Ohtani's deal has the potential to save $98 million in state tax, according to the California Center for Jobs and the Economy. The public benefit corporation provides information on job creation and economic trends in California.

Cohen became controller last year, taking over an officer in charge of accountability and disbursement of the state money. Cohen was president of San Francisco's Board of Supervisors in 2018 and '19.

“Introducing limits on deductions and exemptions for high-income earners promotes social responsibility and contributes to a tax system that is just and beneficial for all," she said. "This action would not only create a more equitable tax system, but also generate additional revenue that can be directed towards addressing pressing important social issues and fostering economic stability.”

The Los Angeles Dodgers' newest member Shohei Ohtani discusses the reasons behind his contract deferral.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article tagged under:

Shohei Ohtani
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us