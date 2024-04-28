Connecticut's only all-women's tackle football team wins first game of the season

The state’s only women’s tackle football team played its first game Saturday. The Connecticut Ambush took on the Upstate Lady Predators at Veterans Memorial Stadium in New Britain.

This is first season for the Ambush and the players say they want to use this platform to inspire young girls and women to not only play football, but tackle football.

The players range in age from 22 to 53 and have played against each other many times in pickup games. The team’s co-owner says the women on the Ambush have been ready for the spotlight.

“They have really come together as a team over the past few months, and everyone is so excited to hit that field,” Coleen Vacirca, the Connecticut Ambush general manager/co-owner, said.

The Ambush beat the Lady Predators 30-0. Vacirca says she hopes one day, girls will be able to have their own teams separate from the boys at the high school or middle school level.