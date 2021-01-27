2 UConn Games Postponed After Official Tests Positive For COVID-19

The UConn men's basketball team's next two games have been postponed after an official from Tuesday's night's matchup against Butler tested positive for COVID-19.

The Huskies will begin a daily testing protocol and modified quarantine, according to the school.

UConn's January 28 against Villanova and January 31 at St. John's have been postponed.

They are the ninth and 10th UConn games that have been canceled or postponed the season due to COVID-19.

The team will not play any games against outside opponents until it is deemed safe by health professionals, the university said.