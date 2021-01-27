uconn basketball

2 UConn Games Postponed After Official Tests Positive For COVID-19

NCAA BASKETBALL: MAR 22 Div I Women's Championship - First Round - Buffalo v Rutgers
Icon Sportswire

The UConn men's basketball team's next two games have been postponed after an official from Tuesday's night's matchup against Butler tested positive for COVID-19.

The Huskies will begin a daily testing protocol and modified quarantine, according to the school.

UConn's January 28 against Villanova and January 31 at St. John's have been postponed.

Dog House

UConn Huskies Jan 23

Mahoney Scores 20, Leads No. 11 Creighton Past No. 23 UConn

UConn Jan 23

Nelson-Ododa Leads No. 3 UConn Over Georgetown 72-41

They are the ninth and 10th UConn games that have been canceled or postponed the season due to COVID-19.

The team will not play any games against outside opponents until it is deemed safe by health professionals, the university said.

This article tagged under:

uconn basketballUConn
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Video Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us