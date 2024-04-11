Businesses are excited amid preparations for UConn parade and rally

Preparations are underway for a big parade in Hartford on Saturday.

Tens of thousands of people are expected to turn out to celebrate the UConn men winning the national title for the sixth time.

But it’s also going to be a boost for businesses in the area, including on Pratt Street.

Staff at Capital Spirits are getting ready for the UConn celebration on Saturday.

“We're excited. It was kind of last minute. So definitely had a lot of beer to stock up on,” Sarah Zielinski, Capital Spirits general manager, said.

Last year, we’re told about 45,000 people lined the streets to show their Husky pride after the men’s basketball team’s championship win.

And now it’s back-to-back titles.

“It's going to be busy. Definitely really busy. We anticipate having like a line to the back of the store because that's what happened last year,” Zielinski said.

Zielinski said the 2023 parade made for one of their busiest days of the year.

Right now, preparations are underway for the parade and the rally outside the XL Center.

“It's been smoother only because we just did it last year. So we're not trying to reinvent the wheel,” said Chip McCabe, Hartford Business Improvement District director of placemaking and events.

Organizers tell us last year’s event cost more than $80,000. We’re told they are on track to raise that through private sponsors and donations.

“The city of Hartford is abuzz right now and I know UConn fans are going to come out in droves and I think the sponsors are feeling it and they're also really excited to be part of this thing,” McCabe said.

Businesses including Sorella and Capital Spirits are planning to bring in extra staff and open earlier for Husky Nation.

“It's probably going to be packed, but it's going to be a fun packed. So we're totally ready,” said Saryn Evans, a Sorella server. “We usually open at 3pm on Saturdays. But this weekend we're opening at noon. So it's going to be a huge party on Pratt Street and down near the XL Center. So we can't wait.”

There is also going to be a post-rally party on Pratt Street from noon until 3 p.m.