UConn players serve up fried chicken at Raising Cane's in Enfield

Excitement took over the Raising Cane’s in Enfield on Thursday as members of UConn’s national championship men’s basketball team served fans fried chicken.

“I’m so excited. I love these guys,” said Shawn Anderson, who got up before the sun to see players Stephon Castle, Donovan Clingan and Tristen Newton.

“I got right up. Got my clothing ready. That was yesterday,” the Enfield resident said. “Was up early this morning around five. Told everyone, get your butt up! I’m going!”

It was a family affair, with lifelong fan Andrew Famiglietti taking his son to meet the players.

“It’s cool to see them,” his son Alex said. “There such stars and they’re going to be stars in the NBA.”

Bridgitte Prince, who has been a UConn fan for over 30 years, said she was excited to meet the players and get her magazine signed for her son’s birthday.

“It was worth it,” the East Hartford resident said. “I saw the advert this morning and said I was definitely going to come here and congratulate them in person, which is what I was able to do.”

Raising Cane’s regional leader of restaurants said there were over 400 people there. Some of them coming from over two and a half hours away and showing up as early as six o’clock in the morning.

“We love to celebrate with our communities,” Brian Stegall said. “The were taking orders. They were making toast. They were getting them that hot fresh chicken.”

The event remained packed despite the rain.

“They’ve been showing the dedication through the whole year,” Castle said. “It was no surprise to me that they did it today.”

“It was kind of cool, you know, just to be able to work the drive-thru,” Clingan said. “It just real special to be able to interact with the fans, the kids, and be able to put a smile on their face.”

The UConn men’s team will hold a victory parade to celebrate its consecutive national championship title on Saturday in Hartford.