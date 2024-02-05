Edwards, Bueckers power UConn women to 78-63 victory against St. John's

Aaliyah Edwards scored a career-high 33 points, Paige Bueckers added 26 and No. 11 UConn defeated St. John's 78-63 on Sunday.

Edwards and Bueckers combined to score the first 17 of Connecticut’s 18 points in the fourth quarter. The string was broken by a free throw from KK Arnold with 96 seconds remaining.

After leading by 13 points at halftime, the Huskies (19-4, 11-0 Big East) extended their lead to 57-37 late in the third quarter. But Ber’Nyah Mayo helped keep the Red Storm in the game, scoring seven points in a 12-3 run that got them within 60-49 heading to the fourth quarter.

Unique Drake and Jillian Archer opened the fourth quarter with layups and St. John's trailed 60-53 with nine minutes remaining. Bueckers responded with a personal 7-0 run for a 67-53 lead with six-and-a-half minutes to go. Edwards and Bueckers split the next eight points for UConn and the Huskies were up by 16 with two minutes remaining.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Mayo scored 16 points, Drake 14, and Archer and Jailah Donald 10 each for St. John's (14-10, 8-4).

The Huskies built a seven-point lead late in the first quarter but a 3-pointer by Skye Owen got the Red Storm within 21-17 at the end of the period. Edwards scored 10 points in the second quarter and UConn led 42-29 at halftime.

UConn hosts Seton Hall at Hartford on Wednesday. St. John's visits Butler on Friday.