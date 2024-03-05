Gloria Estefan to speak for this year's Distinguished Lecture Series at SCSU

Grammy Award-winning singer Gloria Estefan is coming to Connecticut next month as part of Southern Connecticut State University's annual Distinguished Lecture Series.

During "A Conversation with Gloria Estefan," attendees will be able to hear from the iconic artist about her life, career and cultural impact.

The event will have a moderated discussion with Estefan where she will share details about her journey from a Cuban immigrant to becoming a seven-time Grammy Award-winner.

She rose to fame as the lead vocalist of the Miami Sound Machine with several hits including "Conga," and "Anything For You." During her career, she has sold more than 100 million records across the world.

Estefan is looked at as a cultural icon and is one of the best-selling Latin music artists of all time. She also is an actress and author who has earned numerous awards for her contributions to music and culture.

The conversation with Estefan will be held at the John Lyman Center for the Performing Arts on Saturday, April 27 at 7 p.m. NBC Connecticut's Briceyda Landaverde will be moderating the event.

Tickets to the event go on sale March 19 and range from $40 for regular seating to $150 per person for the VIP Package.

SCSU faculty/staff/alumni with a valid ID can get up to two tickets for $30 each. Current SCSU students with a valid ID can get up to two tickets for $20 each.

A portion of the money will go towards a merit-based scholarship program at SCSU.

Estefan is the 23rd lecturer in the Distinguished Lecture Series. Previous distinguished lecturers in the series include President Joe Biden, Robin Roberts, Whoopi Goldberg, Spike Lee and Michael Phelps.