Governors of Connecticut and Indiana place friendly wager on outcome of title game

The governors of Connecticut and Indiana have placed a friendly wager on the results of tonight’s college men’s basketball game as UConn and Purdue battle for the national title.

Gov. Ned Lamont is betting a case of beer from Athletic Brewing Company, a box of chocolates from Munson’s Chocolates, and a New Haven-style pizza from Sally’s Apizza that the UConn Huskies will claim victory and win a second consecutive national title.

“The Huskies have been a dominating force, and I have no doubt that they have what it takes to win the championship title and claim back-to-back victories,” Lamont said in a statement. “The Boilermakers are a talented team and have done well this season, which makes tonight’s game even more exciting. I appreciate Governor Holcomb’s confidence in Purdue, but I’m pretty sure that a shipment of Indiana goods will soon be on its way to Hartford.”

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb is wagering Triple XXX root beer, sugar cream pie from Wick’s, and a pork tenderloin from Harry’s Chocolate Shop that the Purdue Boilermakers will take the title.

“It’s all come down to this, Boiler Up and Hammer Down,” Holcomb said in a statement. “I’m confident the NCAA trophy is coming to the Hoosier state, where we grow basketball. It’s going to be a great match up of the best of the best.”

Tip-off for tonight’s game is at 9:20 p.m.