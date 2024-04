Players from the national champion UConn Huskies will be at Raising Cane’s in Enfield on Thursday morning.

Stephon Castle, Donovan Clingan and Tristen Newton will work a celebratory “shift” this morning.

They will be at Raising Cane’s at 110 Elm St, in Enfield on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., where they will greet fans.