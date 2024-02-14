Paige Bueckers sinks half-court shot without looking

As the UConn women’s basketball team gets ready to take on Xavier at an away game on Wednesday night, UConn has shared video showing Paige Bueckers’ incomparable skills.

The video captures the moment that Bueckers sinks a half-court shot -- without even looking.

Don’t know what we love more: the no-look half court shot or the celebration pic.twitter.com/Gh70aBWwkk — UConn Women’s Basketball (@UConnWBB) February 13, 2024

On Friday, UConn will be honoring Bueckers, Aaliyah Edwards, Aubrey Griffin and Nika Mühl in a postgame ceremony on Senior Night in Gampel Pavilion after UConn takes on Georgetown.

On Tuesday, Bueckers and Edwards were selected to the Naismith Trophy Women's Player of the Year Midseason Team.

Bueckers, a redshirt junior, is in the UConn history books for setting the UConn single-game assist record (14) at Butler on Feb. 27, 2021 and becoming the freshman season record holder for assists, at 168.