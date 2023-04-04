Photos: UConn Community Welcomes Home NCAA National Champs Published 2 hours ago • Updated 2 hours ago 13 photos 1/13 DroneRanger 2/13 NBC Connecticut Fans gather at Gampel Pavilion to celebrate the UConn men’s championship win. 3/13 NBC Connecticut 4/13 NBC Connecticut 5/13 NBC Connecticut 6/13 NBC Connecticut 7/13 NBC Connecticut 8/13 DroneRanger 9/13 NBC Connecticut 10/13 NBC Connecticut The bus transporting the UConn men to Storrs passes through Tolland. 11/13 NBC Connecticut Players and their family get off the plane at Bradley Airport. 12/13 NBC Connecticut 13/13 NBC Connecticut This article tagged under: UConn Huskies More Photo Galleries Trump Arraignment Day: Scenes From Manhattan Courthouse Your Photos: Celebrating National Puppy Day in CT! Your UConn Pride Photos Photos: Nor'Easter Sweeps Through Connecticut