Students Thrilled to Watch UConn in Championship Game

The Huskies' Final Four victory is generating so much excitement around the state.

In Storrs, students and fans packed Gampel Pavillion Saturday night to watch the game. It was nothing but madness on campus after UConn took down the University of Miami, 72 to 59.

"I was just jumping up and down because I had all my friends there. Everybody was just in a good mood. It was just an amazing atmosphere to experience something like that," said UConn Senior Morphy Kuffour.

If students couldn't make it to that watch party, they say they found another way.

"I was actually at a formal, but we watched it there, and they had all the games streamed. People weren't even dancing, they were just locked in, which is great to see," said UConn Sophomore Jonathan Nickele.

The Husky's next and final stop: the championship game.

"I'm really excited. I kind of expected it, I think a lot of people were doubting us. But I saw it early on in the season," said UConn Junior Michael Propersi.

"This place is going to be a zoo. Yeah, this place is going to be upside down," said Kuffour on whether UConn wins.

Already, there have been a few incidents of vandalism on campus. The school says this included a stop sign being torn down after Saturday's game. UConn says they were all minor incidents.

Those preparing to graduate say they find it meaningful to see their school in the final round.

"As a senior, seeing the men go all the way to the championships, it's very exciting. I'm very happy to be a UConn student," said Kuffour.

"I mean, we've beat everybody by a significant margin. I'm really excited for the championship game," said Propersi.



Students and fans can watch the game at Gampel Pavilion Monday night. Those interested can claim your tickets here. Doors open at 8 p.m.