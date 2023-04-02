uconn basketball

Students Thrilled to Watch UConn in Championship Game

UConn is one win away from taking home their fifth national championship title.

By Jolie Sherman

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Huskies' Final Four victory is generating so much excitement around the state.

In Storrs, students and fans packed Gampel Pavillion Saturday night to watch the game. It was nothing but madness on campus after UConn took down the University of Miami, 72 to 59.

"I was just jumping up and down because I had all my friends there. Everybody was just in a good mood. It was just an amazing atmosphere to experience something like that," said UConn Senior Morphy Kuffour.

If students couldn't make it to that watch party, they say they found another way. 

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

"I was actually at a formal, but we watched it there, and they had all the games streamed. People weren't even dancing, they were just locked in, which is great to see," said UConn Sophomore Jonathan Nickele.

The Husky's next and final stop: the championship game. 

"I'm really excited. I kind of expected it, I think a lot of people were doubting us. But I saw it early on in the season," said UConn Junior Michael Propersi.

Local

new haven 2 hours ago

Crash Closes Both Sides of I-95 at Q Bridge in New Haven

vernon 3 hours ago

Woman Killed in Crash Involving Vernon Police Officer

"This place is going to be a zoo. Yeah, this place is going to be upside down," said Kuffour on whether UConn wins.

Already, there have been a few incidents of vandalism on campus. The school says this included a stop sign being torn down after Saturday's game. UConn says they were all minor incidents. 

Those preparing to graduate say they find it meaningful to see their school in the final round. 

"As a senior, seeing the men go all the way to the championships, it's very exciting. I'm very happy to be a UConn student," said Kuffour.

"I mean, we've beat everybody by a significant margin. I'm really excited for the championship game," said Propersi.

 Students and fans can watch the game at Gampel Pavilion Monday night. Those interested can claim your tickets here. Doors open at 8 p.m.

This article tagged under:

uconn basketballUConn
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us