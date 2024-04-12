UConn

UConn's Donovan Clingan to enter the 2024 NBA Draft

NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament - National Championship - Purdue v Connecticut
Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

Donovan Clingan is headed to the NBA.

The UConn sophomore center posted on Instagram Friday that he will be entering his name in the NBA Draft.

The news comes just days after Clingan and the Huskies won their second straight national championship.

"These past two years have exceeded all my dreams and expectations. I will be forever grateful for the memories created with all my brothers, and I'll cherish every moment forever," he wrote in his statement.

The Bristol native thanked his family, Dan Hurley and the other UConn coaches in his statement as well as UConn fans.

"To HUSKY NATION, thank you for your unbelievable support to the team and me these past two years. You have been our biggest supporters and gave the team and me the confidence and motivation to go out there everyday and win."

This article tagged under:

UConnMarch Madness
