UConn fan fest to be held at Mohegan Sun

UConn’s basketball season is about to begin and Mohegan Sun is hosting a UConn Fan-Fest on Sunday.

The free fan fest will be in the Earth Ballroom on Sunday, Oct. 13, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Mohegan Sun said it’s for Husky fans of all ages. It will include activities, free popcorn and music.

The UConn’s men’s basketball team is heading into the season as winners of back-to-back national titles.

Mohegan Sun said UConn fans can get up close with their favorite players from the 2024 men’s basketball team and there will be meet-and-greet and photo opportunities along with the chance to see the NCAA national championship trophy in person.

UConn will take on the University of Rhode Island in an exhibition game at Mohegan Sun Arena on Monday, Oct. 14 at 6 p.m.

UConn coach Dan Hurley came to UConn in the 2018-2019 season after six years at the helm of URI's team and coached the Huskies to become the national champions in 2023 and 2024.

You can find the Huskies' schedule here.

Learn more about Basketball Hall of Fame activities at Mohegan Sun at mohegansun.com.