UConn Fans Excited for Another Final Four Run

The University of Connecticut women's basketball team is continuing its Final Four streak after winning in double overtime against North Carolina State on Monday night and fans are excited.

The game was exhilarating to watch as UConn beat NC State 91-87.

Some dedicated fans traveled to Bridgeport to watch the game in person.

"They're just so entertaining. They love their fans, they appreciate us, we feel appreciated, so we want to be there for them," said Lori Carnein, of Bristol.

"They've always had a great time, always cared so much about each other, and it's been fun for me. It gets me through the winter," added Marie Amato, of Milford.

Many of the fans have spent decades cheering on the Huskies. Amato said she has been a fan of the UConn women's basketball team since her sons were in college. They're now senior citizens.

Other young women said the players are role models.

“We went to all the games at Gampel this year and it's just so fun to watch them. So fun to watch them grow, after all their injuries and everything they faced this year,” said Emma Laplante, of Rhode Island.

"I play basketball and I'm really excited for the future," added Brooke Walker, of Berlin.

The fans said they want the players to know how much they mean to them.

The UConn women's basketball team will leave the Storrs campus on Tuesday afternoon and will head to Minneapolis. This will be their 14th consecutive year competing in the Final Four.

UConn will play Stanford on Friday. The other Final Four matchup is South Carolina versus Louisville.