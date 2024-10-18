UConn First Night on Friday to celebrate basketball teams

UConn is getting ready for basketball season and fans will be celebrating during First Night on Friday.

The celebration of the men's and women's basketball teams will be held at Gampel Pavilion.

UConn said First Night is a UConn student-focused, free event and Husky Athletic Fund donors and season ticket holders will be able to claim a selected number of tickets to the event. A limited number of general public tickets have also been offered.

First Night kicks off with a block party on Jim Calhoun Way.

UConn said the general public and UConn students are invited to gather outside Gampel Pavilion, beginning at 5 p.m., for the block party and there will be food trucks, carnival games, photo booth, a live DJ and more.

Members of the two teams will compete in challenges, including a coed 3-point shooting contest and a full-court, 5-on-5 scrimmage alternating between the women's and men's student-athletes.

First Night events

5 p.m.: Block Party

6 p.m.: Doors open

6:30 p.m.: The pregame show begins. Block party ends

7 p.m.: UConn First Night officially begins

The general public can claim a limited number of free tickets at UConnHuskies.com/FirstNight.

Learn more about First Night here.