UConn Football

UConn Football Team To Host First Pride Game

By Caroline LeCour

NBC Connecticut

As part of the National Collegiate Athletic Association's (NCAA) Inclusion Week, the UConn football team is set to host their first Pride Game this Friday.

The team's goal is to support and promote an atmosphere of inclusion at UConn, said an athletic department spokesperson.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

"We are happy to host the first Pride Game in our history," director of athletics David Benedict said in a press release. "UConn athletics aspires to promote an inclusive environment for all of UConn Nation and we plan on hosting additional pride games in the future."

The Huskies will be hitting the field wearing pride stickers on their helmets as well as coaching staff will display pride pins for the game.

Local

west haven 55 mins ago

Connecticut Lawmaker Arrested Amid Probe of West Haven Spending

gardening 2 hours ago

Are Your Lawns and Gardens Ready for Connecticut's Hotter Summers?

The first 500 fans in attendance will receive a free rainbow headband, and The Hartford Gay Men's Chorus will sing the national anthem before kick off.

Educational material about LGBTQ+ History Month will also be available during the game.

The Huskies will face off against Middle Tennessee at Pratt & Whitney Stadium on Friday, Oct. 22.

This article tagged under:

UConn FootballUConn HuskiesLGBTQ+UConn Nation
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us