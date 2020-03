UConn will play a game with national football powerhouse Ohio State in 2025.

The university announced the matchup on Tuesday.

The Huskies will head to Columbus to take on the Buckeyes on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025.

It is the first-ever football matchup between the two schools.

Ohio State did not agree to East Hartford for a home-and-home series with the Huskies. Instead, Ohio State will pay UConn $1.95 million on or before February 26, 2026, according to UConn.