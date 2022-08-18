UConn Football's Defensive Coordinator Taking Leave of Absence

The defensive coordinator for the UConn Huskies football team, Lou Spanos, says he is taking a leave of absence effective immediately.

Team officials made the announcement Thursday, adding that this decision was due to personal reasons.

Further information behind his decision to temporarily step away from the team wasn't immediately available.

Spanos has served as the team's defensive coordinator since the 2019 season, later being named as the interim head coach of the Huskies during the 2021-22 season when former head coach Randy Edsall stepped down.

Current head coach Jim Mora, who's in his first season with the university, kept Spanos on as his defensive coordinator when he came on board last year.

The Huskies kick off their season against Utah State in Utah on Saturday, August 27. As of now, Caesar's Sportsbook has listed Utah State as the favorite by more than twenty-seven points.

It is unclear if Spanos plans to rejoin the team for their season opener out west.