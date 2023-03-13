UConn Men & Women Gear Up For NCAA Tournament

The UConn men and UConn women are gearing up for their first matchups in this year's NCAA Tournament.

The No. 4 seed UConn men take on No. 13 Iona in Albany, New York Friday at 4:30 p.m. Odds makers have UConn as the 7th favorite to win the National Championship this year, but the Gales, coached by Rick Pitino, could prove to be a challenge for the Huskies.

The UConn women are a No. 2 seed this year and will take on Vermont Saturday at Gampel Pavilion.

It's been a tough year for the Huskies without star Paige Bueckers and other key injuries to players throughout the season. With the return of Azzi Fudd and others from injury, the team could hit their stride in the tournament.