UConn star Paige Bueckers out a week with knee sprain

UConn star Paige Bueckers is expected to miss a week with a left knee sprain, according to head coach Geno Auriemma.

Bueckers was injured when she collided with a Villanova player while the two were going for a loose ball late in the third quarter on Sunday. The collision appeared to bend Bueckers' knee back awkwardly.

She limped off the court and went to the locker room before returning to the bench a few minutes later with ice on her knee. She did not return to the game.

Auriemma said Tuesday there was no structural damage to Bueckers' knee.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

It's the same knee that she tore her ACL in 2022, sidlining her for the entire season.

Bueckers, a redshirt senior, has the potential to be the No. 1 pick in the WNBA Draft in April.

The Huskies are scheduled to play Xavier Wednesday night at the XL Center before heading to Washington, D.C. to take on Georgetown on Saturday.