UConn Releases Finalized 2020 Football Schedule

UConn released its finalized 2020 football schedule on Monday, which included three new opponents not previously announced as part of last month's partial schedule release.

The Huskies will take on Old Dominion, North Carolina, and Middle Tennessee in addition to the nine previously-announced opponents.

UConn will host Old Dominion and Middle Tennessee at Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, and travel to Chapel Hill to take on the Tar Heels.

The 2020 season will be UConn's first as an FBS independent since 2003.

Here is the full 2020 schedule: